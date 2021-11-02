MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "His Long Ears": a sweet story of acceptance and friendship. "His Long Ears" is the creation of published author R. D. Patch, a devoted mother and native of Illinois who currently resides in Wyoming.

Patch shares, "Buster, an eight-month old cocker spaniel puppy, is just learning the dos and don'ts of puppyhood. He's learning to do what is right and what is wrong. Buster knows what the rules are; but one day, while investigating his surroundings, he hears a voice crying out for help. His heart says to go help, but his head says to stay in the yard. Will Buster follow his heart, or will he follow the rules?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. D. Patch's new book will delight and entertain young readers.

With an engaging narrative and charming illustrations, Patch presents a fun adventure of animal friends that leads to an unexpected lesson.

Consumers can purchase "His Long Ears" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "His Long Ears," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

