"Diaries of Shackles Removed: Lost Scrolls" from Christian Faith Publishing author R. D. Pryor is the continuation of the author's story that expresses personal and spiritual challenges and the redemptive power of God.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2022 -- "Diaries of Shackles Removed: Lost Scrolls": a potent look into key moments that have shaped the author's current life. "Diaries of Shackles Removed: Lost Scrolls" is the creation of published author R. D. Pryor, a loving wife of twenty-one years, a mother of eight, and a graduate of Baker College who carries a master's degree in business.
Pryor shares, "And I went to sleep, knowing that my friend had made the decision that he no longer wanted me around. He knew that my life was too messy to be a part of his, and I knew that being part of the pastors of my church's family was not an option. My life was way too raggedy, tainted, and dysfunctional. I knew that I had to keep moving forward and not looking back. Our good friendship was over, and I just needed to continue to move forward. I had come too far to turn around now."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. D. Pryor's new book will inspire and encourage others that have found themselves in need of God's guidance.
Pryor shares a deeply personal and enlightening exploration of the peaks and valleys she has experienced along her life's journey.
