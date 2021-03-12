MEADVILLE, Pa., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Exciting Short Stories": an enthralling storybook filled with thrilling tales that show readers how other people and animals can help give someone a different outlook in life. "Exciting Short Stories" is the creation of published author R.E. Rice, a writer who has traveled the world and went to see many places across the globe.
Rice writes, "This book is about real-life adventures that you could have made in your life as well in your family and your friends' lives. With tons of excitement and packed full of suspense, this book will also show you how other people and animals can help and give you a different outlook on life. I hope and pray you to enjoy my stories as much as I did living them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R.E. Rice's new book is filled with fascinating stories where readers of all ages can learn a lot of life-changing lessons essential for their personal and holistic growth.
Through this book, the author wants readers of all ages to know that life has a lot to offer and needs to be discovered.
View a synopsis of "Exciting Short Stories" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Exciting Short Stories" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Exciting Short Stories," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing