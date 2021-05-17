MEADVILLE, Pa., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Truth Revealed": a potent tale of faith. "God's Truth Revealed" is the creation of published author, R. E. Thompson, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Thompson shares, "I'm not religious now, or at the time I had the dreams, I am the most unlikely person to have been chosen to deliver any messages. Starting in my early twenties and continuing through my late twenties, I dreamt only prophetic dreams. I had been asked by people 'that I consider religious' to release my dreams to everyone because they felt that they were necessary. I did not think that the dreams were for anyone except myself, and I kept them mostly private for over thirty years. For whatever reason since the first of 2020, I have an uncontrollable compulsion to share my dreams.
Let me start with this one question, what would you do if one evening before bed, you prayed, and with resounding and undeniable confirmation, the next six years of your life all the items you once prayed, thought, discussed, or questioned were answered? What if the only dreams you had were prophetic dreams with answers? What if, unlike most dreams, these dreams you could not forget?
I must have wanted assurance in the place of faith. I wanted to know what everyone wants to know. Where did God come from? Why did God create humans? What do angels look like? What does God look like? Why did Lucifer get condemned to earth (Big Surprise)? Which Bible is the real Bible? What does heaven "really" look like and more? All were surprising to me as I dreamt of the truth. A couple of the biggest surprises was the real reason God created women and their true importance in our current humankind and what heaven looks like and how heaven works. These are all revealed in my dreams."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thompson's new book invites readers to share in the knowledge acquired through years of prognostication and faithful consideration.
Examining the information perceived through fateful dreams, Thompson asks readers to take a closer look at their relationship with God and hopes to inspire those that seek a more thorough understanding of His love.
