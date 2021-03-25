MEADVILLE, Pa., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Garnering: Book 1": a gripping novel about man's end, futility, and a sudden light of salvation beyond the darkness and chaos. "The Garnering: Book 1" is the creation of published author R. Hilary Adcock, a writer with a passion for teaching, travel, aviation, sailing, architecture, and writing. His writing includes novels, poetry, and devotionals.
Adcock shares, "The sudden disappearance of men, women, and children of all ages shocked humanity into chaos and governments into global totalitarianism.
"Those souls that remain on the Earth are left to face the reality that the promises and warnings recorded and preserved in the Bible were true.
"But what hope could there be after The Vanishing? What is to become those who realize that The Vanishing was of God? And what hope of Heaven could there be for those who pray for forgiveness and salvation after that day?
"The Garnering is that hope. To garner is to glean. To glean is to salvage the fallen bits of a harvest that were rejected on harvesting day. Workers are sent into the fields to find and garner that which can be saved.
"And so our story begins…"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. Hilary Adcock's new book delivers an intriguing plot in this page-turning fiction that will draw the readers into a world set to end. This exciting story will surely keep everyone hooked.
