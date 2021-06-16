MEADVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Contrary": a profound read with biblical answers about God's plans that one can contemplate upon, helping them make the right decisions and battle against the wrong practices and worldly ideas. "Contrary" is the creation of published author R.J. Brissette, a retired naval officer, a retired lieutenant commander, and a passionate writer.
Brissette shares, "This book is a minor effort to draw attention back to God's plan for humans before they become totally corrupt again within a secular worldview. One has just to look around at the results and damage done from the majesty of man's efforts throughout history.
"There is a rather simple and beautiful worldview that can be pursued. The Christian Holy Bible has the answers. Overtime, many have attempted to live their lives in a humble and loving way, but most humans have chosen otherwise. Again, just look around at the continuing reach for power and domination, heart-wrenching poverty, disease and famine, never-ending conflict and war, and on and on. Where is the good in any of that?
"Contrary provides some insight to battle the evil embedded in our cultures and worldviews. It is time to shake things up again. Time to get up, get right, get going, and get happy."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R.J. Brissette's new book is a meaningful read that allows one to see and understand the Biblical truth according to God's own decree and not by the false perceptions of the secularists. This book also motivates people to perform the righteous acts as desired by God and effectively preach His teachings.
