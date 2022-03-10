MEADVILLE, Pa., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Crazy Bear": an enjoyable journey that teaches important lessons on faith, trust, and listening to the voice of Jesus. "Crazy Bear" is the creation of published author R.J. Locklear, a worship and youth pastor serving in Pembroke, North Carolina. As members of the Lumbee Native American tribe, he and his wife, Elayna, have a heart to serve unreached indigenous peoples and share with them the love of Christ.
Locklear shares, "Is he crazy? This young bear finds himself following a call none of his friends can hear. This short story is about the journey of faith, the necessity of trust, and how easy it can be to give up on the call of God. Follow these friends on their journey to uncover the mystery of this, 'knock, knock, knocking!'
"You may find that you are not that crazy after all."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R.J. Locklear's new book is a delightfully crafted tale that encourages a sense of spiritual awareness.
Locklear shares in hopes of helping others to find and welcome God into their heart and home.
Consumers can purchase "Crazy Bear" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Crazy Bear," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
