MEADVILLE, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Days of Echoes Past: Hope through the Storm": a gripping prophetic fiction. "The Days of Echoes Past: Hope through the Storm" is the creation of published author, R. Joseph Romero, a loving father and devoted educator.
Mr. Romero shares, "The Days of Echoes Past: Hope through the Storm offers the reader a look into coming events. The reader is invited to imagine a future as may have been predicted by ancient scribes, prophets, and teachers. The story takes the reader on a journey as he or she becomes the recipient of a letter written to 'those I care for.'
The reader will be quickly pulled into a fast-paced and provocative narrative explaining the events of a worldwide catastrophe which "has just taken place." The story will strengthen existing beliefs for some while challenging others to consider exploring the data being generated from current events and from ancient records which have existed, for modern discovery, in ancient texts. In a moment, many could see things from a new perspective.
Readers will be stirred in both mind and spirit as they are given an opportunity to discover the truths of ancient mysteries and their connection to current and upcoming events. Many readers will leave with new insights; all will be dared to think about their future. Many will find new hope and develop new questions about his or her place in this changing world. Realities taking shape worldwide, brought to light by the impact of COVID-19."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Romero's new book pulls readers in from the start with its unique writing style and message.
Pairing current events with ancient writings, Romero calls readers to embrace their faith before it is too late.
