"The Rock": a potent narrative that will bring the readers on an exploration of the vastness of life and its value. "The Rock" is the creation of published author R. L. Race, a man who graduated with honors from the University of Maryland Baltimore County and was given a scholarship to the University of Delaware, where he majored in ethical philosophy.
Race shares, "This book is about a day in the life of a bear, good ole Mr. Bear to be exact. We experience how nature teaches survival through his eyes as we follow him on a path of discovery. Early on we are given a glimpse into the personal life of Mr. Bear and the significance of the rock begins to take shape.
"Through Mr. Bear, we can experience what must be done to live another day. Life is a matter of survival. Survival teaches what is necessary to live. There can be no regard for life beyond what is experienced, and in a world built on instinct, experience only needs to supply shelter and food. Instinct will guide Mr. Bear through the rest of what life has to offer. That is until a force so strong consumes Mr. Bear and causes him to develop a new understanding for the value of life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. L. Race's new book teaches the readers what should be done so they will be able to live another day no matter how hard their struggles are.
