MEADVILLE, Pa., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Manny and Mason: Manny's Thanksgiving Blessing" is a simple story about a chihuahua and his friend from the house next door. "Manny and Mason: Manny's Thanksgiving Blessing" is the work R. L Wallace, a passionate writer of children's books.
Wallace shares, "When Manny is faced with spending the Thanksgiving holiday at the dog kennel, Mason decided to give him a Thanksgiving to remember."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. L. Wallace's new book teaches children and pet owners that they too should be blessings to their pets as the pets had been blessings to them.
This Thanksgiving story is a cleverly-written piece that not only talks of adventures, but also touches on the more important topic about the significance of pet well-being—an issue that parents should address before giving their children the responsibility of owning a pet, no matter how young or old they are.
