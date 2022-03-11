MEADVILLE, Pa., March 11, 2022 "The Inspirational Cookbook": a creative and enjoyable collection of recipes. "The Inspirational Cookbook" is the creation of published author R. Rangel.
Rangel shares, "I guess it started when I was a kid living on a farm in South Texas and watching my mom and grandma cook. Also living overseas for nine years and enjoying the different dishes in Germany, I developed a need to try new recipes that I gotten from some of my friends stationed with us. It is because of that I get a kick of trying new recipes and changing ingredients when cooking. It is for that reason that I called my book The Inspirational Cookbook.
"During my tour in Germany as a soldier, I was a house husband when I was not deployed. I used to be the cook for the family because my wife worked late, and I used to get home in time for the kids to get back from school at 2:30 p.m. I would get dinner ready before my wife got home, so being in Germany, I did what the Germans did, and that was to shop for our dinner daily. So everything was fresh, and I cooked a lot of German dishes we ate when we went out to the restaurants.
"Once I retired in April of 2019, I had been thinking about writing some of the recipes down. I believe God is leading me to use my time and enjoy myself as a new retiree. Now I can retire because the first time I retired, I joined the federal government and worked for another twenty years."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. Rangel's new book will inspire the inner chef as readers explore Rangel's favorite dishes.
Rangel shares in hopes of bringing a taste of home and abroad together in one helpful cookbook.
