MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What All True Christians Believe: The Most Essential Christian Doctrines (with Some Play in the Joints)": an inspiring opportunity for readers to consider the core teachings of Christianity. "What All True Christians Believe: The Most Essential Christian Doctrines (with Some Play in the Joints)" is the creation of published author R.S. Trifulescu, a devoted husband and father who teaches social studies and carries a Bachelor of Science degree in history. Trifulescu teaches adult Sunday school classes at a Presbyterian church in Ocala, Florida, where he has been a member for ten years.
Trifulescu shares, "The ultimate goal of this work is to advance Christian unity. Christians are free to disagree with other believers about certain matters of faith and practice that ought not to break up their unity or fellowship. But they will stand together on certain key doctrines and beliefs that are nonnegotiable. This book highlights those core Christian teachings that demand assent in order for someone to be called a true follower of Christ. A considerable amount of space is also devoted to the aspects of these central tenets that might include some flexibility of understanding without compromising the integrity of scriptural truth and the Christian tradition."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R.S. Trifulescu's new book is inspired by a series of lessons he presented during the fall of 2017.
Trifulescu shares in hopes of bringing Christians together through a united understanding of the basis for Christian teachings.
Consumers can purchase "What All True Christians Believe: The Most Essential Christian Doctrines (with Some Play in the Joints)" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What All True Christians Believe: The Most Essential Christian Doctrines (with Some Play in the Joints)," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing