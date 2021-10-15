MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "This Changing World": an engaging arrangement of inspiring poetry. "This Changing World" is the creation of published author R. T. Kochie.

Kochie shares, "Life is only what you make of it. A person that has no desires will be a nobody with no cares or no hopes. A person that has that burning desire and determination can swing big doors and open passageways for success. The power of your will, good common sense, an open mind, and faith in God can open hidden channels of the mind and get you from where you are to where you want to be. As you read this biography in poetry of life on earth from the beginning until the predicted end, you will acquire new knowledge and expand your mind. You will wonder about the great mysteries of life."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. T. Kochie's new book is a uniquely engaging depiction of life on Earth.

Kochie writes in hopes of inspiring and encouraging life-long believers and those new to discovering God's grace.

View a synopsis of "This Changing World" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "This Changing World" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "This Changing World," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

