"The Chosen" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachael Craig is a captivating fiction that finds a deserving knight on a quest to save the king and the kingdom from the forces of darkness.
MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Chosen": a gripping fantasy with layers of romance, action, and the unexpected. "The Chosen" is the creation of published author Rachael Craig.
Craig shares, "Darkness lurks on the edge of the Kingdom of Limerick. A queen thirsty for blood and hungry for power is searching for a magical scepter. The scepter will give her what she longs for, the throne of Limerick and the death of the High King. A handmaiden with a quest sown into the legends of Limerick is the kingdom's only hope. Things aren't always what they seem, and the hand of friendship hides the face of evil. Lachlan, a knight in the High King's guard is tasked with recovering the scepter before the queen and her murderous horde gain its advantage. Deception and mistrust pit Lachlan against the woman he loves, and when the High King disappears, all seems lost. Will those chosen be victorious? Or will the king and his kingdom fall forever in darkness?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachael Craig's new book will delight and entertain as readers dive into the kingdom of Limerick.
Craig presents a compelling narrative filled with intrigue, mystery, and affable characters for the entertainment and enjoyment of readers of any age.
Consumers can purchase "The Chosen" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
