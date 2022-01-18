MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mission Mind: Bones Abode": a creative tale of a group of children who hear the call and seek to follow a mission from God. "Mission Mind: Bones Abode" is the creation of published author Rachel Elspeth Shanks, a devoted wife and mother who resides in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. Shanks is an avid hiker who has found a love for homeschooling over the past nine years.
Shanks shares, "When children from around the country receive a golden letter, calling and inviting them to join an undisclosed covert school for missions, they must make the decision to leave their families and all they have ever known and step out in faith. When their unlikely transportation arrives to deliver them to Mission Mind Academy on O Be Joyful Gardens, an unknown world opens before their eyes. A glorious landscape, golden castle, and chosen animals become their new reality, promising peace and pleasantry during their stay.
"When Noah Wilson and Grace Hayes, along with their best friends, discover and uncover an unexplainable darkness, it becomes clear they have an important mission to walk through, and life at Mission Mind wasn't going to be all fun and games. They are required to work together at every turn as a team, along with their trusted teachers and school staff members to end the taunting and torment. Overcoming fear by setting their minds on things above, the Six-Pack, which is the name of their tight-knit group, embark on an unforgettable journey of faith, trust, and bravery in the Holy Spirit.
"Will the eclectic group of children have what it takes to stay in the fight for the faculty, student body, and beautiful campus at MMA when things become extremely scary, creepy, and utterly disgusting? Or will they bow out, leaving the battle for someone older, wiser, and more experienced to deal with the undeniable threat?
"Come along the golden path at Mission Mind Academy with Noah and Grace as they courageously and humbly stand up against the accuser, who is attempting to destroy them, their school, and the important work the Lord God is doing."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Elspeth Shanks' new book will inspire and delight the imaginations of readers from young to old.
Shanks offers readers a charming tale of faith with equal parts spirit and adventure that will captivate from the first page.
