"Jasmine's Dog, What Am I Gonna Do?" from Christian Faith Publishing by author Rachel Portillo is a delightful children's narrative that finds a young poetess faced with fears and doubt over reading a personal poem aloud in front of the class.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jasmine's Dog, What Am I Gonna Do?": an engaging message of the promise one carries. "Jasmine's Dog, What Am I Gonna Do?" is the creation of published author Rachel Portillo, who was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas. She is a wife of twenty-six years and a mother of one adult son; together they share four loving, dramatic, amazing dogs. Portillo has been writing poetry and short stories for over a decade but strictly for personal enjoyment. However, when she and her husband became empty nesters, she decided to retire her RN license after fifteen years of nursing and chose to pursue her passion for writing full-time.
Portillo shares, "Jasmine loves writing poems, but more importantly, she's only read them to her best friend (Jasmine's Dog). As Jasmine's poetry presentation approaches, her shyness gets the best of her and grows into something she starts to believe as far worse. Join Jasmine as she desperately attempts to escape her class project, all the while forgetting the truth written right in front of her."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Portillo's new book will resonate with many students who find themselves faced with a wave of shyness when tasked with presenting in front of their classmates.
Portillo offers a fun opportunity to discuss timidness and courageousness within the pages of this lighthearted children's narrative.
Consumers can purchase "Jasmine's Dog, What Am I Gonna Do?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
