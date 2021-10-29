MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Why Fall and Winter": a darling, seasonal children's narrative. "Why Fall and Winter" is the creation of published author Rachel Portillo, a native of San Antonio, Texas, a loving wife and mother, and a retired registered nurse.
Portillo shares, "Whether you enjoy reading to your children or having your children read to you, allow Jasmine's wiser than her years love of words, rhymes, curiosity, imagination, faith, and her Shih-Tzu (Jasmine's Dog) to spark your own imagination. Her questions and answers intend to help you create a space in your memory bank for lighthearted conversations that you can enjoy revisiting at any time."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Portillo's new book will delight and entertain young readers through the lyrical writing and vibrant imagery.
Portillo offers young readers a fun-filled adventure that explores why one loves fall and winter.
Consumers can purchase "Why Fall and Winter" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Why Fall and Winter," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing