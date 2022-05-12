"Families in Faith" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Vanderwood is a powerful tale of faith and virtue as an unsuspecting detective finds a shocking case while vacationing with family.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Families in Faith": an engaging fight against the darkness. "Families in Faith" is the creation of published author Rachel Vanderwood.
Vanderwood shares, "When homicide detective Damon Norse takes his family on a much-needed vacation away from the stress and chaos of work obligations and inner-city living, he expects to enjoy a relaxing and uneventful week. Not long after, he and his family arrive to their destination; however, Damon find that his well-intended plans are soon to be uprooted when unexplained events and disappearances start to occur.
"At first settled in allowing the local law officials and now federal agents that have been contacted to solve the mystery, Damon quickly changes his plans when the threat reaches close to his own family.
"The deeper that Damon involves himself in the case, the stranger and more dangerous his investigation becomes. But with the help of some unexpected new friends and unseen allies, Damon gains the necessary support he needs to fight the evil that plagues the woods around him.
"In his race against time to protect the innocent from the darkness that he himself cannot yet explain, Damon realizes that the unbreakable bonds of his family and those sent to aide and protect him will become the strength he needs to face his fears and begin to understand that his purpose is more than what he ever thought it would be."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Vanderwood's new book is the fourth compelling installment to the author's "Despite The Darkness, His Light Remains" series.
Vanderwood delivers again within the pages of this stimulating story of unseen allies, dangerous enemies, and unforeseen challenges.
Consumers can purchase "Families in Faith" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Families in Faith," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing