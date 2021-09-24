MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Been There, Done That: Recounts of a Lifetime Journey": a potent discussion of family values and determination. "Been There, Done That: Recounts of a Lifetime Journey" is the creation of published author Rachi Ngaine, MSPA, CPA, CGMA, a former native of Kenya who survived the Mau Mau uprising in the early 1950s. Now a citizen of the United States, Ngaine served in the federal government's civil service field before retiring at age 75 in January 2018.
Ngaine shares, "In this lifetime story titled Been There, Done That, Rachi Ngaine recounts and narrates personal experience of survival, coping with challenges of growing up in a traditional learning environment from early childhood in his native Kenyan village. It amplifies the appetite and personal struggles for education/knowledge through public schools, college/university, choosing a career path, and taking grueling handwritten academic/professional exams toward jobs that led to self-actualization/self-esteem and a formal retirement at age seventy-five. The book is an affirmation of a typical family's basic value system, endurance, and human dignity.
"Also, Rachi's life-changing facts of life in the United States for almost fifty years are intriguing to aspiring future immigrants into the twenty-first-century 'superpower' base. The book is engaging, arouses personal traits, self-determination, triggers motivation, and assures worthiness. The 'Humorous Notes' in the last pages of the book are likely to crank up the readers and even wet their eyes.
"Finally, the readers would be exposed to the fact that whenever there is will, 'there is a way.' Ideally, God's grace has enabled the anointed the blessings of spiritual gifts of love, joy, peace, perseverance, and self-control. The elect are promised success in whatever they undertake—in the name of Jesus. Indeed, the faithful in Christ would be moved and enticed to keep on and finish the race and win the crown of salvation. Rachi is on it! Please join in."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachi Ngaine, MSPA, CPA, CGMA's new book is an engaging look into a unique life.
Ngaine shares a private exploration of life experiences from growing up in a traditional Kenyan village to seeking higher-education and employment within the United States.
View a synopsis of "Been There, Done That: Recounts of a Lifetime Journey" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Been There, Done That: Recounts of a Lifetime Journey" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Been There, Done That: Recounts of a Lifetime Journey," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing