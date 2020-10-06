KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radial, a bpost group company, the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations, today announced the opening of its newest fulfillment center in Locust Grove, Georgia. Standing at 760,833 square feet, this center marks the second Radial fulfillment center in the greater Atlanta area, as the company operates another center in Buford, GA. Driven by increased client demand in the wake of COVID-19, the opening of this facility reflects Radial's commitment to helping retailers and brands scale their workforce in order to meet their ecommerce goals. Located 35 minutes outside Atlanta, the new center opening offers ongoing job opportunities for the residents of Henry County and surrounding areas.
The Radial site will provide significant and consistent opportunities for work in the area, as the Locust Grove facility will serve established clientele during the holiday season and beyond. To serve the new site location, Radial is currently hiring full-time roles in Management and supporting functions like Technology and Facilities. The company is also looking to bring on more than 1,000 seasonal hires during the holiday season. Seasonal workers will be responsible for processing online orders - including picking, sorting, packing and shipping - all in a fun team environment leveraging cutting-edge technology.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Radial remains committed to safety and has made it a priority to implement processes and technologies to maintain the health and safety of every worker. These initiatives include:
- Implementing automated temperature thermal screenings for anyone prior to entering every facility, visitors included
- Requirements to wear masks at all times
- Adjustments to working layouts and technology enhancements to enable and enforce social distancing
- Heightened hygiene and sanitation procedures across every site to reduce risk
"As we establish a new home for Radial in Locust Grove, Georgia, we're thrilled to be creating so many net-new jobs for Henry County residents," said Eric Wohl, Chief Human Resources Officer, and Senior Vice President. "The health and safety of our employees is Radial's number one priority. I am deeply proud of how we've evolved our working environment to keep our strong community values intact while deepening safety measures throughout our network of fulfillment and customer care centers. If you're looking for an opportunity to jumpstart a new career in a safe, rewarding work environment, we'd love to welcome you to the Radial community."
Seasonal workers at the Locust Grove location will enjoy benefits including competitive hourly wages and opportunities for overtime. Additionally, Radial leverages leading fulfillment technologies to enable new associates to safely and quickly learn job processes.
These seasonal roles are a great opportunity to kickstart a career with Radial. Seasonal workers will join the more than 3,000 regular, full-time employees at Radial's fulfillment centers across the country to help pack and ship holiday orders. For individuals seeking long-term employment, Radial plans to offer significant opportunities to convert into full-time positions this year to support Radial's strong growth.
There will be opportunities for local residents who worked in industries impacted by the pandemic such as retail storefronts, restaurants, and hospitality to switch career paths, and leverage transferable skills within the fulfillment center. Radial is actively accepting seasonal candidates from all backgrounds. At the fulfillment center in Locust Grove, seasonal workers will have the chance to work with some of the world's favorite brands and retailers. Workers will source orders and send them to their final destinations faster using Radial's technology, fulfillment, and transportation solutions.
To learn more about Radial's seasonal job openings in Locust Grove, Georgia, visit Radial's career page.
Adecco, part of the world's leading provider of workforce solutions, is hosting a hiring event to help fill Radial's fulfillment center roles in Locust Grove, Georgia. Adecco career experts will be available to assist with the application process and answer questions. In accordance with CDC and social distancing guidelines, health and safety measures will be observed throughout the application process. Candidates at any experience level are encouraged to apply. Details for the job fair are as follows:
- Date/Time: Saturday, October 17 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
- Location: 3090 Hwy 42 South, Locust Grove, GA 30248
- Contact Number: (404) 260-5954
- Interested candidates can also apply online at Adecco's Radial career page
About Radial
Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations. Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver their brand promises, anticipate and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. Radial's innovative solutions connect retailers and customers through advanced omnichannel technologies; intelligent payments and fraud protection; efficient fulfillment, supply chain services; and insightful customer care services – especially where high-value customer experiences are critical. We are flexible, scalable, and focused on our clients' business objectives. Learn how we deliver today's retail for you at radial.com and follow us on Twitter @radialcorp.
Press Contact for Radial:
Laura Beauregard
radial@pancomm.com
407-734-7320
Media Contact for Job Fair:
Desiree Barrentine
desiree.barrentine@adeccogroup.com
904-513-6910