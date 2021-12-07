MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Onyx Rose: A Collection of Poetry and Prose": an eloquent and immersive experience that will draw readers in from the first page. "Onyx Rose: A Collection of Poetry and Prose" is the creation of published author Radomir Vojtech Luza.
Luza shares, "Onyx Rose bathes in imagery, passion, and beauty that changes lives.
"The metaphors and similes are unique and rare.
"Breathing rarefied air, this collection motivates you to think while acting and weep while laughing.
"The philosophy and metaphysics are complicated yet simple, swaying reason and underscoring logic.
"This verse is humanity squared.
"It gazes into God's stained glass eyeballs while searching for the human heartbeat and soul hymn.
"As the son of two Czech WWII heroes, Radomir Vojtech Luza understands patriotism, love of politics, labor, and art.
"He lives to write poetry. There is nothing else he would rather be doing. He sings the body poetic.
"His passion for the written and spoken word has turned him into the prolific, award-winning poet he is.
"The thirty-five books (thirty-one collections of poetry) this poet laureate and Pushcart Prize nominee has written, prove that he is prepared and equipped philosophically, intellectually, and metaphysically to pen a poetic tome of this depth, clarity, and resonance.
"Onyx Rose is substantive and wild.
"It touches on America today, crazy and curious.
"The poetry is raw, naked, profound, and deeply specific, molesting myths and raping riverbeds of retreat.
"This collection opens doors that were previously closed shut, putting it back in the high life again.
"Onyx Rose lets love lead the way, for better or worse, displaying an original and uncommon style aimed at verse true, tender and timeless.
"This is a lion looking for red meat, a shark crushing thigh and bone, oh, so sweet."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Radomir Vojtech Luza's new book is an impressive installment to the author's prolific collection of published works.
Luza's passion for creativity and expression is apparent within the pages of this artfully crafted work.
