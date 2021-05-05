MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Reflections of Hope and Healing: A Poetic Journey of Love, Loss, and Faith 12-Week Devotional Journal": a remarkable devotional. "Reflections of Hope and Healing: A Poetic Journey of Love, Loss, and Faith 12-Week Devotional Journal" is the creation of published author, Rae Alysia Garr, a loving mother and passionate counselor devoted to the betterment of those around her.
Garr shares, "'Reflections of Hope and Healing: A Poetic Journey of Love, Loss, and Faith' is a unique twelve-week devotional journal intended to awaken the heart through the use of poetry. This poetic journal is an empowering devotion that facilitates an opportunity to reflect on the love, losses, and faith experiences in your life story, in order to illuminate a pathway of faith prints to hope and healing. This journal also can be utilized as a therapeutic tool where clinicians can utilize individual poems to promote self-awareness by giving words to an experience, or insight into a stage of healing. The weekly thought-provoking questions and self-reflection will help to:
· examine thoughts, feelings, and behavioral patterns
· hear God's voice and trust the plans He has for you
· cultivate an intimate relationship with God
· rediscover hope and embrace personal life experiences
· encourage self-discipline and self-awareness
· promote empowerment, clarity, hope, and change
I welcome you to take the journey and discover how reflecting on life experiences can offer hope and healing when gifting ourselves still moments to renew our spirit!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rae Alysia Garr's new book is an intriguing weekly exercise intended to assist in personal growth.
Pairing faith-based poetry with through provoking questions, Garr welcomes readers to participate in active reflection to inspire healing and personal-awareness.
View a synopsis of "Reflections of Hope and Healing: A Poetic Journey of Love, Loss, and Faith 12-Week Devotional Journal" on YouTube.
