PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAF FIVE™ is excited to announce the launch of its regimen of five new products designed to effectively fight acne. This line was developed by top dermatologist, Karyn Grossman M.D., world renowned drug development chemist, Brian Warrington PhD, and Oludare Odumosu, PhD, MPH, CEO of Zelira Therapeutics LTD, a trusted pharma and leading medicinal cannabinoid company. RAF FIVE™ provides a proven acne fighting regimen developed with Zylorma™, a revolutionary complex with CBD Isolate, Salicylic Acid and additional compounds that fight bacteria and clogged pores associated with acne while helping to balance out sebum production and aid in eliminating and preventing breakouts.
Celebrities and influencers came together excitedly to announce the launch of RAF FIVE™, which is now available for purchase on http://www.raffive.com today. Also, today, the RAF FIVE™ Instagram page- @RAF_FIVE, and many celebrity and influencer pages are hosting giveaways, contests, and promotion codes.
"I am thrilled to have teamed up with Zelira to create Zylorma™ and the RAF FIVE™ skin care line," says Karyn Grossman M.D. "Zelira is already known as a leader in cannabinoid research and development for the medical cannabis market, so when they offered me the opportunity to use my medical expertise alongside their ground-breaking scientific formulations to create a truly new and unique solution for acne, I couldn't pass it up."
"Dr. Grossman's reputation and experience in the cosmetic dermatology industry, combined with Zelira's peerless position in cannabinoid science, is the perfect marriage to launch this new endeavor," says Oludare Odumosu, PhD, MPH, CEO of Zelira Therapeutics. "We have a unique opportunity to present a suite of proven acne treatment solutions to a crowded acne treatment market. Zelira is staking a claim in the cannabinoid-based, over-the-counter skincare product market with our differentiated dermatology."
The line includes:
Wash Away Gel Cleanser for MSRP $32.00
Spot On Roll-On Acne Treatment for MSRP $24.00
Kick-Off Hydrating Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen for MSRP $44.00
After Hours Moisturizing Lotion Acne Treatment for MSRP $42.00
Clear Away Acne Treatment Pads for MSRP $36.00
RAF FIVE™ Bunch (Wash Away Gel Cleanser, Spot On Roll-On Acne Treatment, Kick-Off Hydrating Lotion, After Hours Moisturizing Lotion and Clear Away Acne Treatment Pads) for MSRP $178.00
About Zelira Therapeutics, Ltd
Zelira Therapeutics Ltd is a global biopharmaceutical company that brings deep pharmaceutical expertise to the development & commercialization of proprietary cannabinoid-based prescription & OTC medicines. The company is focused on developing cannabinoid-based platform technologies and medicines for the treatment of a variety of medical conditions including insomnia, autism and chronic non-cancer pain.
Media Contact
Amy Martineau, RAF FIVE, +1 (917) 617-9250, amartineau@zeliratx.com
SOURCE RAF FIVE