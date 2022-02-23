MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Life Of Rah: An Autobiography": is a heartfelt discussion of the struggles and victories that have presented along the way. "The Life Of Rah: An Autobiography" is the creation of published author Rahimah S. Phillips, a loving mother and grandmother who currently lives in the Phoenix area.
Throughout "The Life Of Rah: An Autobiography," Rahimah ponders, "Have you ever thought that you found the love of your life—only to find out that he wasn't? Have you ever thought that your only child would be your one saving grace—only to find out that he wasn't? Have you ever thought that the one man in your life, the only man that you've ever known as a father, would be there to protect you forever—only to find out that he wasn't?
"Have you ever wished for the perfect mother—only to find out that she wasn't, or the perfect family—only to find out that that they weren't? Have you ever felt like you just want to be normal—only to find out that you aren't? Have you ever felt all alone in the world—only to find out that there are others who feel the same way? Have you ever felt like you wanted to die—only to realize that you have so much to live for?
"Rahimah shares this compelling story about her life as an amazing young Black girl, who came of age when she was a daughter, a granddaughter, a motherless child, and a mother. Take this journey with her, as she attempts to walk by faith while learning how to live with love and hate; while coping with life and death; while seeking to understand race and religion; while determining the difference between truth and lies, and while overcoming trials and tribulations.
"Throughout her life, Rahimah has struggled with fear, rejection, and abandonment. This is a story about vulnerability, insecurity, sexuality, and spirituality. This is a story about being torn between loyalty and integrity; and choosing between self-destruction and self-awareness. This is a story about determination and inspiration. Everyone has a story. This is Rahimah's story. This is her life—(The Life of Rah)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rahimah S. Phillips's new book will shock and encourage as readers witness some of the most personal moments that have shaped the author's life.
Consumers can purchase "The Life Of Rah: An Autobiography" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
