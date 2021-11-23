MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Road Map for Living": an engaging collection of life's lessons as experienced by the author. "Road Map for Living" is the creation of published author Ralph Centers, who grew up during the 1930s and '40s. He was married to his late wife, Amanda, for sixty-four years. Together they were blessed with six children, fifteen grandchildren, and, so far, eleven great-grandchildren. Centers worked as an engineer for the railroad for forty years.
Centers shares, "Road Map for Living is Ralph Centers's unique perspective on life's lessons and the possibilities these offer us for happiness and fulfillment, as well as hope for the future. He hopes to encourage young people to think and reason where they are in life and where they want to be. Ralph has traveled extensively in his lifetime and hopes to share with the readers some of the knowledge and wisdom he has gained over the many years of his life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ralph Centers's new book is a delightful exploration of life lived through the highs and lows.
Centers shares in hopes of inspiring the younger generations to evaluate their current position in life and plan for the future in order to achieve their goals.
Consumers can purchase "Road Map for Living" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Road Map for Living," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing