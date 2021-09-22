MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Kansas Historical Tidbits and Civil War Facts and History": a meticulously crafted example of local history. "Kansas Historical Tidbits and Civil War Facts and History" is the creation of published authors Ralph J. Postlethwait with Oliver J. Hurt. Ralph J. Postlethwait, a native Kansan and loving husband, was born in 1929 and was a decorated member of the Masonic Valley Center Lodge No. 364. Known as a "Mr. Fixit," he retired as a plant manager after thirty-two years from Kansas Gas and Electric in Wichita, Kansas. Oliver J. Hurt is a retired senior special agent from the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), formerly the National Background Investigations Bureau, and has over thirty years of federal investigative experience.
Ralph J. Postlethwait with Oliver J. Hurt share, "This book contains historical facts and tidbits from Kansas history that led to the Civil War, and of life on the Kansas prairie, and the most interesting of the many stories Ralph collected over a decade of research on the Civil War and Kansas's part in it.
"The American civil war has given rise to a vast multitude of books which, if taken together, cover events from every conceivable angle. So why another book? Why continued research on the civil war? The sad fact is that the civil war was Americans fighting Americans. The two major issues that brought on the civil war were the fight over state rights, which involved the right of secession from the union of the states under the constitution and the extension of slavery to new states and territories.
"The declaration of war by South Carolina politicians against the union was arrogant, boastful, and savage. They proceeded in haste to inaugurate civil war, and to drag the peaceful inhabitants of the other slave-labor states into it's horrid vortex. The people, whose rights they had violated and whose sovereignty they had usurped, were stunned and bewildered by the violence of these self-constituted leaders, and they found themselves and their property at the mercy of mad men who, as the sequel proved, were totally unfit to lead in the counsels of a free, intelligent, and patriotic community."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ralph J. Postlethwait with Oliver J. Hurt's new book is published in honor of the memory of Mr. Postlethwait.
With unique facts and careful discussion, this work is one that will excite any reader who enjoys history involving the civil war. Mr. Postlethwait's dedication to research and enjoyment of history is apparent within this fascinating exploration of Kansas history.
