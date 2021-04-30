FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in the development of enterprise software solutions and services for Medicare Advantage health plans, is pleased to announce the addition of James (Jimmy) Kolata as Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Kolata will be focused specifically on business development strategies for RAM's new BPaaS division, RAM Health Services.
"We are extremely pleased to have Jimmy join the RAM team," said Robert A. Tulio, President of RAM Technologies. "Jimmy is a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience in the Government sponsored healthcare market. He has a firm grasp of the industry as well as the operational needs and expectations of health plans administering government sponsored programs (Medicare Advantage, Special Needs and Managed Medicaid)."
Mr. Kolata brings to RAM nearly 20 years of senior level experience working with healthcare payers in the Government sponsored segment of the market. He has served in both Sales and Corporate Development roles, helping organizations optimize their back-office administration.
"I am excited to join the RAM team," Mr. Kolata offered. "They have a great platform that was designed specifically for the needs of government programs and their partnership mentality is ideal for the joint work efforts required for a successful BPaaS operation."
RAM Health Services, the BPaaS division of RAM Technologies, Inc., utilizes RAM's premier government-centric technology suite (HEALTHsuite Advantage™ core administrative platform and eHealthsuite™ web portals) combined with proven leaders with years of experience leading BPaaS organizations experienced in Government Programs. In addition, RAM Health Services offers an additional layer of compliance atop the BPaaS delivery model, providing an unmatched offering to the market.
RAM Technologies is the leading provider of enterprise claims processing software and CMS Integration tools for health care organizations administering Medicare Advantage, Special Needs and Managed Medicaid plans. For almost 40 years RAM Technologies has led the way in the creation of benefit administration software for these programs and continues to enhance their managed care software to meet the needs of a rapidly changing market. RAM Technologies has been recognized on Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and the Philadelphia Business Journal's List of Top Software Developers for their advancements in the creation of comprehensive auto adjudication software for Medicare and SNP administration. To learn more about RAM Technologies' healthcare claims processing solutions call (877) 654-8810 or visit http://www.ramtechinc.com.
