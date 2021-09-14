FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in enterprise software solutions and services for health plans administering government sponsored healthcare (Medicare Advantage, Special Needs Plans and Managed Medicaid), is pleased to announce the distribution of HEALTHsuite Advantage™ 21.00. The latest release of the innovative enterprise core administrative processing system features new operational and compliance efficiencies for the RAM Technologies, Inc. client base.
The premier platform for the administration of government sponsored healthcare just got better.
"HEALTHsuite Advantage offers healthcare payers the most complete, fully integrated capabilities available to health plans administering Medicare Advantage, Special Needs Plans and Managed Medicaid," stated Christopher P. Minton, Executive Vice President of RAM Technologies. "We are committed to extending our solution, bringing efficiencies to our clients and our internal BPaaS Division (RAM Health Services) that have profound impacts on operations and cost reductions."
Mr. Minton continued, "Our clients are realizing quantifiable benefit from our platform and unique implementation methodology. Organizations considering entry into the MA market will want to consider RAM's offering. Our team quickly becomes an extension of the plan, and our pre-configured solution coupled with our rapid deployment and implementation process dramatically increases speed-to-market while eliminating implementation risks."
HEALTHsuite Advantage's robust features and functions include all of the essential core system capabilities, including fully integrated workflow and bi-directional integration with CMS and state Medicaid agencies, a must have for Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid organizations.
RAM provides health plans the option of administering their plan on the RAM platform (SaaS) or outsourcing all or select responsibilities to RAM Health Services, RAM's internal BPaaS division. This increased level of engagement affords plans, both small and large, with a wealth of expertise in Government healthcare programs. For new market entrants, this offering dramatically reduces time to market, alleviates hiring and HR issues and enhances health plan revenue.
About RAM Technologies:
RAM Technologies is the leading provider of enterprise claims processing software and CMS Integration tools for health care organizations administering Medicare Advantage, Special Needs and Managed Medicaid plans. For almost 40 years RAM Technologies has led the way in the creation of benefit administration software for these programs and continues to enhance their managed care software to meet the needs of a rapidly changing market. RAM Technologies has been recognized on Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and the Philadelphia Business Journal's List of Top Software Developers for their advancements in the creation of comprehensive auto adjudication software for Medicare and SNP administration. To learn more about RAM Technologies' healthcare claims processing solutions call (877) 654-8810 or visit http://www.ramtechinc.com.
Media Contact
Mark Wullert, RAM Technologies, Inc., 12156548810, mwullert@ramtechinc.com
SOURCE RAM Technologies, Inc.