FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in enterprise software solutions and services for Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid health plans, is working with Change Healthcare, a healthcare technology company focused on accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system, to bring a broad array of services to the payer market segment. This one-stop shopping will greatly expand the capabilities and services available for the administration of Medicare Advantage, Special Needs and Managed Medicaid health plans.
The new services being offered to the market through this strategic relationship include:
- Print and Digital Communication Services
- Paper to Electronic (EDI) Services – conversion of paper claims to electronic claims
- Integration with Change Healthcare's Interoperability Hosted API Connector and Connected Consumer Health App (eliminates boundaries and compliance issues with CMS Interoperability and Patient Access final rule)
- Settlement Advocate (helps simplify the entire payment process, eliminates payment-related print and postage costs, and drives electronic payment adoptions all from one system)
"This expanded relationship with Change Healthcare enhances our offering for Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid health plans," stated Robert A. Tulio, president of RAM Technologies, Inc. "Incorporating these value-added services into our end-to-end solution was an easy choice for RAM, and one that eliminates costly and cumbersome operations for healthcare payers. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Change Healthcare and bringing solutions to the market that make sense."
Bob Hedstrom, communications and payments channel development manager at Change Healthcare, offered, "RAM has been a long-time leader in administrative technology and services for health plans administering Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid. Incorporation and integration of these services from Change Healthcare, will help RAM and its clients realize significant cost savings while improving accuracy and accountability in their processes."
RAM Technologies provides both technology solutions and BPaaS services to the Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid markets.
The RAM Health Services BPaaS offering delivers a world class administrative platform (HEALTHsuite Advantage™ core administration system and eHealthsuite™ portals) and provides health plans with the option to outsource all or selected portions of their operations. This increased level of engagement affords plans, both small and large, with a wealth of expertise in Government healthcare programs. For new market entrants, this offering dramatically reduces time to market, alleviates hiring and HR issues and enhances health plan revenue.
About RAM Technologies:
RAM Technologies is the leading provider of enterprise claims processing software and CMS Integration tools for health care organizations administering Medicare Advantage, Special Needs and Managed Medicaid plans. For almost 40 years RAM Technologies has led the way in the creation of benefit administration software for these programs and continues to enhance their managed care software to meet the needs of a rapidly changing market. RAM Technologies has been recognized on Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and the Philadelphia Business Journal's List of Top Software Developers for their advancements in the creation of comprehensive auto adjudication software for Medicare and SNP administration. To learn more about RAM Technologies' healthcare claims processing solutions call (877) 654-8810 or visit http://www.ramtechinc.com.
