MEADVILLE, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lord, Teach Us to Pray: Lessons to Prepare for the Work of the Ministry of Intercessory Prayer": a comprehensive account that conveys the importance of prayer in the Christian life. "Lord, Teach Us to Pray: Lessons to Prepare for the Work of the Ministry of Intercessory Prayer" is the creation of published author Ramona Joseph, a former host on Christian radio and television, a retired academic dean of a Charlotte, NC Bible College, a board-certified chaplain through the Association of Professional Chaplains (APC), and a certified pet loss grief recovery counselor.
Joseph shares, "Prayer is essential for every Christian. Lord, Teach Us to Pray will take the reader to the next intensity of prayer, which is intercession. This book provides easily understandable training for those who wish to have greater knowledge of the tasks associated with the immensely powerful ministry of intercession. It is a comprehensive training guide for the reader to become more proficient in the ministry of intercession. As an instructional guide for training, it has been put together in straightforward language with concepts and thoughtful examples to strengthen and encourage those desiring to become an intercessor par excellent.
"Lord, Teach Us to Pray is a very thorough training guide that will assist any person as they learn and serve as an intercessor."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ramona Joseph's new book is an educational training guide that helps Christians understand the strength of intercession and encourages them to make prayer a divine and important act that is practiced throughout their lives.
