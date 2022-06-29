"Thought of the Day" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ramzi Hanna Naddy is a compelling arrangement of writings that will encourage time for reflection and prayer.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Thought of the Day": an engaging opportunity for careful consideration of seemingly simple concepts that hold significant meaning. "Thought of the Day" is the creation of published author Ramzi Hanna Naddy, a Jordanian-American who was raised in Jordan until the age of fifteen. Naddy is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University.
Naddy shares, "Thought of the Day is a book about wisdom, love, and life. It looks at the world from a lens of realism that describes life as we know it from a different perspective. It offers poetry, thoughts, and language that combine the past and the present to an eloquent series of thoughts that mesmerizes one's soul all the while you are sitting in the comfort of your home.
"Thought of the Day will take you places that only with love, by love, and in love can take you. It is shy not from sharing its soul for all to see and read. It is uniquely an open deep book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ramzi Hanna Naddy's new book will captivate and encourage the spirit.
Naddy shares in hopes of reaching others in need of spiritual engagement so they too can traverse a crossroad of growth in their faith-based and personal lives.
Consumers can purchase "Thought of the Day" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Thought of the Day," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
