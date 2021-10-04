MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Diaries of an Obsessed Fisherman: True Fishing Stories and Adventures": a delightful venture through the author's memories from childhood to adulthood. "Diaries of an Obsessed Fisherman: True Fishing Stories and Adventures" is the creation of published author Randall K. Lowe, a resident of California who has a degree in sound engineering and is a security specialist.
Lowe shares, "Diaries of an Obsessed Fisherman is the author's journey from childhood to manhood, taking you on the amazing detailed stories of his most memorable accomplishments and adventures and of meeting people along the way, friends and family. His angling hobby turned into an obsession. With true stories like these, it is no wonder it morphed into a lifelong passion and quest for new experiences for him to explore."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randall K. Lowe's new book is an engaging autobiographical work that examines his joy found in nature.
Lowe shares a series of fisherman tales that will have readers entertained from the start in this exciting collection of stories.
Consumers can purchase "Diaries of an Obsessed Fisherman: True Fishing Stories and Adventures" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
