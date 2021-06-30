MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Decisions God Made Before He Made the Heavens and the Earth": a thought-provoking examination of scripture. "Decisions God Made Before He Made the Heavens and the Earth" is the creation of published author Randall Thomas, a loving husband and Army veteran who graduated from Tennessee Temple Bible School in the early 1980s.
Thomas shares, "The goal of this little book is to let the Holy Spirit speak for Himself. As you read these verses that have to do with God's decisions before He began His work of creation, they say—before time began, from the beginning, or were written in the past tense, yet they speak about the present and also about our future. My prayer is that you see God deciding how and why He is building His temple or, in other words, His final resting place—just as Paul writes in 2 Corinthians chapter 5, where the subject is eternal life with our Blessed God and Savior. Now He who has prepared us for this very thing is God, who also has given us the Holy Spirit as a guarantee. May we clearly see that, in His infinite wisdom, God chose us, the believers, the ones who responded to His call, to love and trust Him, in Christ our Savior. Being found in Him and us in our new spiritual body, sin is totally eradicated, and God's final resting place is complete. Think on these things—flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom of God. So when this corruptible has put on incorruption, and this mortal has put on immortality, then shall be brought to pass the saying that is written: 'Death is swallowed up in victory.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randall Thomas's new book is a brief yet informative examination of biblical writings.
The author writes in hopes of encouraging others in their faith and exploration of God's word.
