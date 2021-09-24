MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "24/1: What Would America Trade for Bowe Bergdahl": a gripping look behind the scenes of a daring rescue mission. "24/1: What Would America Trade for Bowe Bergdahl" is the creation of published author Randy Herbert, a Christian, a combat veteran, a father, a husband, a former narcotics detective, and a native Idahoan.
Herbert shares, "A patriot serving in the US Armed Forces, Randy Herbert was shocked and disheartened when in 2009, he learned the Taliban had captured an American POW. Along with the rest of the world, he watched the news updates on Bowe Bergdahl's status, wondering about how our only POW was going to hold up in the hands of the Taliban or even see a chance to come back home alive. As more personal information about Bergdahl began to emerge, so did some surprising coincidences that linked the two service men, to include they were both from the same home state in the US, but have never met, even to this date.
"When Petty Officer Herbert signed on to his second tour in 2012, it was at the request of his master chief to attend the deployment with others who had not gone before. He did not have any way to know the "coincidences" would continue, would lead him down a path that would interest the very same people who knew where Bergdahl was being held and what it would take to get him released. While many are familiar with the capture and release of Bowe Bergdahl, most only know what was reported by the media or what was known at the time. This book, 24/1, is an astonishing first-person account of how Bergdahl's release was made possible. God's own plan ensured that this Army soldier and American citizen was not going to be left behind."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randy Herbert's new book is an engaging exploration of his military life.
Herbert's story is a thrilling experience that offers a unique perspective on a famous rescue mission.
