MEADVILLE, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sunday Messages": a celebration of faith. "Sunday Messages" is the creation of published author, Randy Seabolt.
Seabolt shares, "Sunday Messages is meant to bring hope and increase your faith and trust in God. In life's journey, we may encounter problems that will test our faith in God. There will be choices to make, mountains to climb, dark valleys to walk through, and rivers to cross. But with hope, faith, and trust in God, you can succeed in life's journey. I pray that this book will give you hope and desire to keep God in your life's journey. God bless."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randy Seabolt's new book is a truly enthusiastic approach to prayer.
With each weekly passage, readers are encouraged to reflect upon their faith and strive to pursue a deeper connection with Jesus. Acknowledging the pitfalls in life but pressing forward, Seabolt is an inspiring voice in the devotional field.
