MEADVILLE, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Getting Back to Eden: How It Once Was": an enlightening discussion of the Word of God living in people's lives and the effectiveness of faith that gives miraculous results. "Getting Back to Eden: How It Once Was" is the creation of published author Randy Veal, a member of the ministry and a loving husband and father.
Veal shares, "The purpose of this book is to let people know that you can have what you say versus you can't have what you don't say. In Genesis 1:1–26, when God had said, 'Let there be,' what He said came to pass. The Bible also said in the Gospel of Matthew, 'Let thy will be done in earth as it is in heaven.' This tells us that God created us in His image, and we can speak the same spiritual words He spoke when we speak it by faith.
"This book can tell you that you can have the Garden of Eden in your life, heaven on earth. This is also the purpose of this title that the Word of God is nigh, even in your mouth, which is your faith. Jesus said that in the Gospel of John that 'my father and I are one, and I speak the word, and my Father does the work.' Believe it or not, some churches have gotten away of encouraging the true word of God. All God wants is for us to live debt free, healed, delivered, and letting the word do the work. When you are in faith, you will get back to Eden."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randy Veal's new book is a motivational read that reminds people to strongly believe in God's words and allow his words do the work in their lives.
