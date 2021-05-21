MEADVILLE, Pa., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of Papillon: Book 1": an enjoyable narrative for children. "The Adventures of Papillon: Book 1" is the creation of published author Rashaanne Nicole, a passionate entrepreneur who founded Lady Papillons International, Inc. in hopes of inspiring and empowering young women (and young men).
The author shares, "The Adventures of Papillon is a ten-book series filled with explorations of decision-making and action-packed adventures of Papillon and friends. Each book guides the reader through Papillon's transformational growth process while using stories to teach good character skills. We explore the community of self, how self has meaning within a community of others, and how self and community of others come together to create the 'Harmony Flow' of life.
"The Adventures of Papillon books are designed to transform our current and future generations into adults who are successful in living their dreams, woke and mindful of situations, resilient and persistent, accountable for their decisions and actions, and so much more."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rashaanne Nicole's new book is a darling invitation to a new series.
With an easy-to-read tale and adorable illustrations, this is certain to be an entertaining read for parents, guardians, teachers, and young readers.
View a synopsis of "The Adventures of Papillon: Book 1" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Adventures of Papillon: Book 1" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
