MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rude Awakening": a collection of poetry and essays. "Rude Awakening" is the creation of published author Rashante Porter, a mother of three.
Porter shares, "I started writing poetry at a very young age. It was my way of expressing my true feelings, by writing them down on paper. I did not recognize my gift of writing until I started reading my poetry in front of a church full of Christians. It was there I received criticism and praise. I say criticism and praise because some would be offended by my work and some would consider change because of what they heard. I am very grateful that God has chosen me to not only write but also speak His Word through poetry."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rashante Porter's new book is a companion for those who need to seek guidance from God.
In this beautiful collection, Rashante Porter writes about different experiences and trials, leading to her current path. This inspiring collection is a good addition to any Christian's bookshelf, a light to the end of a dark tunnel. In a message to her readers, she writes, "As you read this book, I pray that you will be enlightened, encouraged, and equipped. I pray that wherever you find yourself at in this moment, you will know without a doubt that God is able."
