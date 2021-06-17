MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Confessions and Testimony of a Christian Prisoner": a captivating product from a time when one man felt caged inside his thoughts and was compelled to ponder upon his life and his faith. "Confessions and Testimony of a Christian Prisoner" is the creation of published author Ray Amato, a writer who has worked in various fields. He was a golf professional, teaching and playing in his twenties, as well as a tractor trailer driver traversing across states. Amato is a father of four with four grandchildren.
Amato shares, "Unknowingly to me, the writing of this book commenced decades ago while traveling my thirty-five state territories as a tractor trailer driver. Listening to volumes of the Bible on cassette tapes, I often felt compelled to pull over and write on various issues as they occurred to me. Across the years, I improved, but not until I became a serious reader did I develop my present style through the influence of various prolific authors: GK Chesterton, C. S. Lewis, John MacArthur, and others.
"This book is a collection of theological essays, poetry, and short stories, some of which are true stories of my road trips and life experiences.
"In a backsliding state, however, some old bad habits revisited, landing me in prison. As I entered my first jail cell, it was vacant except for a beautiful leather-bound NKJ version of the Bible and a copy of a Strong's Concise Concordance of the Bible still sealed in cellophane wrap. That, my friends, I needn't say but I will anyway is an unheard of incident in 10 million vacant jail cells. So now I had just what I would need to polish my previous work, the time, pardon the pun, and the equipment. For my familiarity with the Bible was exhaustive, but only on tape so the concordance was what I would need to find my way around. This was to me a sign from God clearer than words.
"In addition to reading and writing, I lead Bible study in county jail, and eventually in state prison I shared my work from the pulpit at our chapel. It was then that I felt lead to compose this book; however, it was the Holy Spirit's help and energy who made it happen. I pray that it produces the ends to which it is sent multiplying the faithful among men in Christ Jesus. Remember to pray for the men and women who have lost their way."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ray Amato's new book is a great source of comfort and light that will lead state prisoners, addicts, and everyone else toward the glory of God to find redemption, healing, and hope.
View a synopsis of "Confessions and Testimony of a Christian Prisoner" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Confessions and Testimony of a Christian Prisoner" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Confessions and Testimony of a Christian Prisoner," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing