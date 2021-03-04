MEADVILLE, Pa., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tell Hell, No!: Divorce Is Not An Option": a potent novel that strengthens and navigates one into recognizing the deceptions of the divorce spirit and clears one's mind and heart of faith. "Tell Hell, No!: Divorce Is Not An Option" is the creation of published author Ray Johnson, a member of TLCC Education Development Leadership Team. He also continues to serve as one of the instructors of The Life Center Churches Bible Studies and School of the Bible.
Johnson shares, "Despite the fact that every year, tens of thousands of individuals that confess and maintain Jesus Christ as Savior and LORD of their life break their marital vow, God is more than capable of fulfilling His word, in making two one, and making all things work together for good in every Christian's marriage.
"Scripture has declared, 'in the last days men (mankind) will be lovers of themselves……., lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of Godliness but denying the power there of…….' 2Tim. 3:1-5.
"In an effort to help believers recover themselves from this stronghold, TELL HELL, NO! Divorce Is Not An Option is entering the battle to help Break the Powers of the Spirit of Divorce off the lives of the saints.
"Reinforcing the standards for that which we all signed up for, 'for better or worse, for richer or poorer, in sickness or in health, until death do us part', is the objective of the content within these pages. The time has come to stop the perpetuation of this evil called divorce."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ray Johnson's new book is an insightful manuscript that sheds light on divorce from a piercing perspective. This work's purpose is in the hope of reviving a reverential fear for the sanctity of the marriage covenant, and an unwavering commitment to the vows taken, by reintroducing God's "Original Intent" back into the conversation regarding marriage.
View a synopsis of "Tell Hell, No!: Divorce Is Not An Option" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Tell Hell, No!: Divorce Is Not An Option" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Tell Hell, No!: Divorce Is Not An Option," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
