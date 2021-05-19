MEADVILLE, Pa., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Faith Has Made Me ____": an enlightening account of the author's learnings throughout the forty years of his life. In this narrative, he thoroughly discussed what faith is and how to act through it while following Christ's lead. "My Faith Has Made Me ____" is the creation of published author Rayburn Hare, a fervent follower of Jesus Christ who co-founded Join with Me Ministries and JoinWithMe.life. He is a husband, father, and grandfather. He also prospers as a businessman, writer, and speaker.
Hare shares, "Faith means many things for people. This is a book about true faith and how it relates to everyday life. It is the opinion of this author that faith in the person of Jesus Christ is the only faith that provides hope for this life and life after death.
"Reading this book will challenge anyone to do more than you ever thought you could. This book will demonstrate how faith in the power of Jesus Christ and His Word can lead a man to lead his family on a journey across the country based on faith in the Word of God.
"Have you failed in life? See how God uses failure to accomplish His purpose and prove how He can cause all things to work together for good to those that love and trust Him.
The Bible: Is it just some old outdated book written by a bunch of dead people? Can the Bible really act as a light and a lamp to our path? Does God really show us how to live by reading and obeying the Bible? If you choose to read this book, you'll see how the Bible is alive, how it speaks and leads one man on his journey. The greatest book ever written is on display throughout this book in a fun and practical way.
"Age is no excuse. This book covers over a forty-year time span and shows how God can and will use anyone at any age willing to follow and seek after Him. You will learn how faith will lead to faith and how God is still at work, leading this man to seek His God and do more than he ever thought possible."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rayburn Hare's new book is a thought-provoking read about God's protective and spiritual care He has for each of His children. The author desires that his life story will encourage readers to fully commit themselves to His graciousness.
