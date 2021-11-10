MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Thou Art Forgiven": a potent narrative that examines how one woman's faith is tested. "Thou Art Forgiven" is the creation of published author Raychelle Irby, a devoted mother, preacher, singer, writer, inventor, and true entrepreneur at heart.
Irby shares, "Thou Art Forgiven is a story of tragedy, revenge, and forgiveness. I am a divorced mother of six children. God blessed me to have one son out of the bunch, and if I were to have experienced what my character does in this story, I honestly can't say what I would have done. We live in a world where lines are drawn all the time. Being a woman of God and having a huge heart of faith that has been tried to the depths of my soul makes me appreciate all the more the scripture the Apostle Paul wrote. Oh, wretched man that I am! Who shall deliver me from the body of this death? For I know that in me (that is my flesh) dwelleth no good thing. For the good that I would I do not, but the evil which I would not, that do I. I find then a law that when I would do good, evil is present with me. It's been said. 'It's a thin line between love and hate, and hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.' Kelly Brooks is a woman and a mother that is trying to keep her faith and make it to heaven but when faced with hell, what's a woman to do?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Raychelle Irby's new book will engage readers' imaginations from the start as they discover a young woman dealing with significant life lessons.
Will Kelly Brooks find a way to live in God's light after all? Readers will be eager to discover what becomes of the characters within this engaging tale.
