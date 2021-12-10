MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tenderness Kindness Forgiveness": a nostalgic exploration of the author's life experiences. "Tenderness Kindness Forgiveness" is the creation of published author Raymond T. O'Donnell, a loving husband and father born in New York City during the beginning of the Second World War.
O'Donnell shares, "The story is about experiencing the world for almost eighty years and finally a love affair, with God whom I trust, you may have too. Each day, as I would kiss my children on the top of their heads, taking in the sweet smell of their hair, I would envision kissing and smelling the beautiful head of God. I especially experienced this sensation with our youngest son, Michael, until the last day he was with us. I wasn't angry with God when Michael, our youngest son was taken from Barbara and me. I always knew we belong to God, and especially our children are, without a question, on loan to us. We are all on loan, and hopefully, we will someday be together with the Savior of humanity and His creatures.
"My aim about writing about events happening before and after Michael's death made me wonder if angels surrounded us to help ease the terrible pain that could have overwhelmed us. Was it my sins that caused this horrible pain to be initiated on Barbara and me? No, my sins were forgiven long ago through Jesus Christ. Michael, as each of us, are challenged living in a world full of sin and death.
"How did we get ourselves into this predicament of having to live in a world of sin? The cause came from our first parents, Adam and Eve, who did not appreciate the gift that was given to them in paradise to live a heavenly life. Adam and Eve sinned and were cast out of the paradise garden into the world to experience for themselves the hardships of not being completely with God. I think presently, it is our human nature not to appreciate the gifts we have already in front of us and in our hearts.
"Often after many people experience feverish hardships in the world, they may begin to understand God's way is the absolute way to internal happiness. The world isn't capable of offering us internal happiness, but we may find those gifts already inside us to discover. Are we like Adam and Eve? Yes, we are quite alike in that we are living in a world that can glamorize and only offer sin. However, to break away from that world of sin, all we need to do is ask God.
"This book had seeds planted from the 1970s when Barbara and I questioned each other about how to make a better world. Barbara said, 'We convert the world one person at a time.'
"And I said, 'No, it will take too long, we don't have time. There has got to be another way.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Raymond T. O'Donnell's new book will encourage readers to reflect on their relationship with God.
O'Donnell's personal testament is an enjoyable opportunity for spiritual growth that empowers readers to nurture their connection to God's word.
