MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Evaluation Research: Retaining New Converts": an intriguing discussion of what is causing believers to fade from serving God. "Evaluation Research: Retaining New Converts" is the creation of published author Raymond Williams Jr., a loving husband and father who retired from the Air Force after serving for twenty-one years.
Williams Jr. shares, "In Ezekiel 18:4, the Bible teaches that all souls belong to God. He sent Jesus to pay the debt for the sin of all mankind. God is not willing that any should perish. He wants all souls to be saved, not just some or a certain group of people.
"Retaining Christians is important because the soul never dies. It will enjoy the pleasures of heaven for eternity or suffer the pains and agony of hell forever. The beauty of this fact is, we all get to choose our own destiny.
"Jesus said, 'Not everyone who says to Me, "Lord, Lord," will enter into the kingdom of heaven, but he that doeth the will of my father in heaven.' One must come to Christ and remain faithful unto death.
"Retaining New Converts: Let's Think Souls versus Bodies can be used to help set up an 'outreach program' for congregations and keep the saved safe. It can also be shared with other church families to enhance the retention of their members and new converts."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Raymond Williams Jr.'s new book will encourage and challenge believers to help retain their connection with God.
Williams Jr. draws from years of ministerial experience in hopes of helping others to expand the kingdom of God.
