MEADVILLE, Pa., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of the Quill": a wondrous tale that is a hodgepodge of misunderstandings, unexpected friendships, and vibrant characters. "The Adventures of the Quill" is the creation of published author Raymond Wood, a retired cherry grower in North Central, Washington State, currently living in Wenatchee. Most of his stories are conceptualized during his gardening, remodeling, yard work, and tending the Arboretum.
Wood shares, "What would happen if a cheetah had roller skates and a jet pack? This and other questions came up as the author and his seven-year-old daughter observed birds and animals in and around their orchard. What do they really think of us? Why are there predators? Do the prey species know they are prey, and do they feel it is unfair? Does rattlesnake taste like chicken to a raptor? Do animals go to heaven? Are there many rabbits, or do we see the same one again and again? Should you try to catch a bird with a broken wing? These important questions are answered in this book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Raymond Wood's new book is a delightful narrative that pushes kids to think outside the box all while learning lessons on faith and friendship.
View a synopsis of "The Adventures of the Quill" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Adventures of the Quill" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
