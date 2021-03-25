PITTSBURGH, Mar. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading commercial real estate services provider, RE BackOffice, celebrates 15 years in business this year. The Pittsburgh-based company was founded in 2006, with a mission to deliver exceptional real estate marketing and lease services at affordable prices. Over the years, RE BackOffice has grown from a 20-member firm to an organization with 250+ professionals who are committed to providing the highest quality real estate marketing, lease abstraction, administration and accounting services.
RE BackOffice is renowned for being a boutique firm, engaged in consistently driving value, delivering first-class results, and exceeding client expectations. As a global, comprehensive and trusted commercial real estate services provider, RE BackOffice serves top-tier clients across various industry verticals including retail, corporate, tower, healthcare, REITs, property owners, managers, etc. Over the years, RE BackOffice's client base has grown exponentially. 7-Eleven, Sleepys, Crown Castle, CBRE, H&M, and JLL are a few of the many leading brands served by RE BackOffice.
"We are proud to complete 15 years in business and to be internationally recognized as the industry leader in commercial real estate services. The unmatched quality of our services, backed by our sound processes, industry knowledge, tech expertise, agility to adapt to the industry's needs and energetic work culture has been our core strength throughout the years. We are thrilled to have reached the 15-year milestone and are looking forward to an even more exciting decade ahead", says Manu Varghese, VP, Operations.
"15 years is a landmark anniversary! On this occasion, I would like to extend my thanks to our clients for placing their trust in RE BackOffice. I would also like to express my gratitude to our team for their dedication to helping REBO attain our goals as an organization. I'm looking forward to many more years of adding value to our clients.", says Lyselle D'Souza, VP of Marketing Services.
"As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, I want to recognize and share my appreciation for the commitment, talent, and spirit of our unique team who make this remarkable journey possible. In addition, the entire RE BackOffice team wants each one of our clients to know that we are sincerely grateful for the continued trust you place in us. Trust, accuracy, reliability and exceptional customer service are and will continue to be the cornerstones of our success. We look forward to building on this solid foundation in the years to come, serving our customers large and small, across all industries.", says Holly Khera, CEO, RE BackOffice.
On this milestone anniversary, RE BackOffice has also launched a new website, http://www.rebolease.com, that focuses on RE BackOffice's lease abstraction, administration and accounting services business. The new website is easy to navigate and has dedicated pages for each lease service it offers and for the major industry verticals that the company serves. Please visit http://www.rebolease.com for more information.
