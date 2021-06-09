HARRISBURG, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pomp and circumstance are in order today as 648 graduates from Reach Cyber Charter School, a unique, tuition-free, online public charter across Pennsylvania, come together virtually to celebrate their academic achievements with school administrators, teachers, families and friends.
"The Class of 2021 is resilient. The honors and accolades they've achieved, while navigating through this challenging year, prove they are prepared for whatever comes next after graduation," said Jane Swan, Reach Cyber Charter School CEO. "The entire Reach Cyber team, faculty and staff are thrilled to celebrate with our seniors and their loved ones. Watching these students grow has been a pleasure."
The 2021 Reach Cyber graduates are diverse, representing different backgrounds, educational histories and locations across Pennsylvania. They each chose a cyber charter education to fit their unique interests, needs and abilities.
Reach Cyber understands that no two students are alike and that each brings their own distinct talents, personalities, and pursuits to the online classroom. Some students are academically advanced and struggle in a traditional school setting, while some prefer to learn at their own pace. Other students may be experiencing health challenges or bullying, while others are athletes or performers who require a flexible learning schedule to pursue their passions.
Here are three examples of standout students from Reach Cyber Charter School's Class of 2021:
- Olivia Mikula from Hunlock Creek: Olivia chose a cyber education to allow her to work at an advanced pace and pursue her passion for gymnastics. As a Level 8 competitive gymnast, Olivia was able to balance her 16-hour weekly gym schedule and her education without missing a beat. She excelled in both areas and is even graduating a full year ahead of schedule at only 16 years old. After graduation, Olivia will attend the University of Denver to pursue a degree in biological sciences.
- Hunter Rodriguez from Levittown: Hunter turned to the flexibility of cyber education five years ago to allow him to simultaneously pursue education and his passion: karate. With the help of a personalized education, Hunter was able to thrive in his sport and in his classes. His skills earned him a spot on the USA Jr. National Karate Team, which allowed him to travel the world all while staying on top of his education at Reach Cyber. Even during the pandemic, he continued to compete virtually, completing more than 30 tournaments in 2020, adding more gold medals to his collection. Hunter is also ranked in the top 10 percent of his graduating class and will be continuing his education at Bucks County Community College to pursue a degree in computer science.
- Marley Wilson from Washington Boro: When in the process of moving, Marley and her family turned to Reach Cyber for a flexible and reliable option for her education, and she thrived. Marley is the past president of Reach Cyber's National Honor Society, secretary of the history club and a member of the yearbook club. Ranked in the top 4 percent of her graduating class, Marley will attend McDaniel College in the fall to study American Sign Language.
Reach Cyber's high school program offers students a wide range of courses to provide a solid foundation for whatever comes next after graduation, whether attending college or starting a career, through numerous in and out of classroom professional development opportunities. This year, high school students were able to earn industry-recognized digital credentials and certifications as well as hands-on career development through the Career Pathways Program.
Opened in 2016 with a few hundred students through ninth grade, Reach Cyber has grown to support nearly 9,000 students in grades K-12. Reach Cyber is committed to providing a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) focused curriculum for students of all ages. Through a wide range of offerings, Reach Cyber provides frequent and early access to STEM learning across disciplines, preparing students for future courses and careers in this growing field.
Enrollment for Reach Cyber Charter School's 2021-2022 school year is currently underway. To learn more, go to http://www.connectionsacademy.com/reach-cyber-school or call 1-(844)-227-0920.
ABOUT REACH CYBER CHARTER SCHOOL
Reach Cyber Charter School is a unique, tuition-free, online public charter for K-12 students across Pennsylvania. Reach Cyber, a Pennsylvania Connections Academy, creates a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. Reach Cyber incorporates STEM-enrichment opportunities, as well as flexible pacing options that allow students to choose from a traditional calendar option, year-round option, or for high school students, an accelerated schedule. For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit http://www.ReachCyberCharter.com.
Media Contact
Alyssa Zinar, Reach Cyber Charter School, 610-506-2533, azinar@devinepartners.com
SOURCE Reach Cyber Charter School