ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental, a leading publisher of supplemental English language materials for the classroom, introduces Ready, Set, Go! Newcomers Kit. Designed for students in grades 6–12 who are new to the United States, the kit helps build essential language skills for effective communication with English speakers. Materials are designed for ESL newcomer middle school and high school curriculum.
"We developed Ready, Set, Go! Newcomers Kit with mature, age-appropriate visuals and content to engage older students. A sequential workbook series helps them gradually build their skills in reading, writing, speaking, and listening," said Eric Beck, president of Continental. "Newcomers in upper grades need support that challenges them without belittling them. Materials cover the basics and address their unique needs, helping them grow into successful readers and communicators."
Ready, Set, Go! Newcomers Kit features three sequential ESL newcomer workbooks, progressing from phonics to social communication to academic language. The kit is ideal for English language proficiency levels 1 and 2 (entering and beginning), with content to develop life-skills vocabulary for success in and out of the classroom. Lessons in listening, reading, writing, and speaking give students a well-rounded approach to language development.
Topics across the workbook series progress from fundamentals, such as colors and numbers, to more complex material including science and U.S. government. Following the lessons, students will have opportunities to practice grammar, reading, and writing, and check their understanding with reviews.
Ready, Set, Go! Newcomers Kit includes an annotated teacher's edition for each level. Teachers are guided through every step of the program, with suggestions to personalize the ESL newcomer activities, pacing guidelines, page-by-page directions, and opportunities to use the downloadable audio files.
A colorful Picture Dictionary provides visual reinforcement for the new vocabulary from the workbooks, and flash cards are a helpful resource for differentiated instruction, as suggested throughout the teacher's editions.
To learn more about Ready, Set, Go! Newcomers Kit, visit https://www.continentalpress.com/product/ready-set-go-newcomers-kit/
About Continental
Founded in 1937, Continental is a leading educational publisher, providing K–12 schools and educators with supplemental materials that advance student achievement in core academic curricula and inspire successful, life-long learning. Continental's offerings cover the areas of English language learning, reading and language arts, math, social studies and science, and state test prep and standards support.