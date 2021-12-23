MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You Are Blessed: A Bedtime Blessings Book": a lovely reminder of the many blessings found in the world. "You Are Blessed: A Bedtime Blessings Book" is the creation of published author Rebecca Backer, a loving wife, a mother of five, and a grandmother of six who lives on a family farm in New Jersey.
Backer shares, "Magical childhood memories are made at bedtime. You Are Blessed: A Bedtime Blessings Book is a wonderful addition to your child's bedtime routine.
"The precious pictures throughout this book of baby animals drifting off to sleep will delight. From puppies to kittens, lions to lambs, your child will see that all babies must close their eyes and go to sleep, and the sweet words of Jesus's blessings will surround them in God's love. A perfect way to say good night."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Backer's new book is a charming bedtime tale that encourages a sense of faith.
Backer offers readers a series of vibrant illustrations alongside a moving narrative in hopes of inspiring young readers in their faith.
Consumers can purchase "You Are Blessed: A Bedtime Blessings Book" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "You Are Blessed: A Bedtime Blessings Book," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
