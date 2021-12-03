MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Excuse Me, Peace, but I Must Get in There": a powerful testament to the author's faith and determined love of God. "Excuse Me, Peace, but I Must Get in There" is the creation of published author Rebecca Bandy, a recovering addict who surrendered to God and found comfort and peace. Bandy is a mentor, a mother, a friend, a minister of the gospel, and a servant to those in need. She is currently working towards a master's degree in psychology.
Bandy shares, "A real woman who is searching for a real God in the midst of the chaotic world that surrounds her—from a worldwide pandemic, to a botched election, to a ghost from the past suddenly being resurrected—Rebecca Bandy searches for an escape within the Word of God and a hope that lies deep in her heart. Will she find the entryway to his peace? The book gives a glimpse of God's mighty power and saving grace. Won't you walk with her to discover your personal exodus in Jesus's name?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Bandy's new book presents an emotionally raw example of what many faced during the global pandemic.
Bandy shares a series of reflections and relevant scripture in hopes of encouraging others to claim God's offered love.
Consumers can purchase "Excuse Me, Peace, but I Must Get in There" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
